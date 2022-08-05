N.C. men arrested by S.C. Attorney General for child sexual abuse material and related charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Johnny Ray Fletcher (age 59) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Ali Dawud Muhammad (39) of Concord, N.C. on 12 total charges connected to the attempted criminal solicitation of a minor and child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington Police Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases.

Investigators say Fletcher solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

They also say Muhammad solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, distributed child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Fletcher was arrested on July 27. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Muhammad was arrested on Aug. 4. He is charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count; one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and four counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years on each count.

