Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from potential client’s home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was interviewing for a nanny position in Charlotte has been arrested, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 33-year-old Sarah Catherine Seltzer, was taken into custody after she allegedly stole items from the potential client’s home following the interview.

CMPD said that on Aug. 2, Seltzer went to the home to conduct the interview, and later returned to the home and entered the back door. Once back inside the home, police said she took numerous items, including bottles of prescription drugs.

Seltzer is also accused of taking items of sentimental value.

She is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, along with other charges, including felony larceny.

Police said Seltzer is also facing charges in other similar cases, and was working as a childcare provider for two other families.

CMPD is continuing to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information about other related crimes should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

