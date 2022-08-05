NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from potential client’s home

The 33-year-old woman allegedly returned to a home she interviewed at before taking the items.
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from a home.
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from a home.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was interviewing for a nanny position in Charlotte has been arrested, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 33-year-old Sarah Catherine Seltzer, was taken into custody after she allegedly stole items from the potential client’s home following the interview.

CMPD said that on Aug. 2, Seltzer went to the home to conduct the interview, and later returned to the home and entered the back door. Once back inside the home, police said she took numerous items, including bottles of prescription drugs.

Seltzer is also accused of taking items of sentimental value.

She is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, along with other charges, including felony larceny.

Police said Seltzer is also facing charges in other similar cases, and was working as a childcare provider for two other families.

CMPD is continuing to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information about other related crimes should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Police are investigating a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has been labelled a 'habitual felon' and...
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

Latest News

Featuring Gabbie Vest & Meredith Davis
Lunch Break Workouts
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Suspect killed, officer injured in Forsyth Co. shooting while trying to execute Mecklenburg Co. warrant, authorities say
Police have arrested a juvenile related to a deadly shooting at a Gaston County intersection...
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. interesection
More than 60 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide