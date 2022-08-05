NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Memphis man arrested for masturbating on bus

A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on...
A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure while on a bus.

The incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

When she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

Williams is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to determine who set a fire at the iconic Tony's Ice Cream and...
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify the men...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify members of group suspected of east Charlotte carjackings

Latest News

Police responding to increasing number of car break-ins
Car break-ins up 2 percent in CMPD’s South Division so far this year
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America