Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Charlotte's University City area

Police said they don’t believe this was a random act of violence but would not elaborate on a possible suspect or person of interest.
Right now, authorities are investigating and looking for witnesses.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Charlotte’s University City area.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday and say they were approached by the victim’s brother, who told them his brother was shot in the apartment.

Police said they don’t believe this was a random act of violence but would not elaborate on a possible suspect or person of interest.

Right now, authorities are investigating and looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

