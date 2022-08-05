Man arrested following hit-and-run that injured woman in Cramerton

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Gaston County that left a woman seriously injured earlier this week.

According to the Cramerton Police Department, Adam Zachary Bass was arrested and is being charged with felony hit-and-run.

The incident happened around 8:46 p.m. on Aug. 2 when a pedestrian was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle.

Police described the vehicle as a GMC or Chevrolet truck, and after it hit the woman, was missing part of the mirror.

The victim had been walking along Eagle Road near Lakewood Road when she was hit.

