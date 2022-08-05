Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight house fire in Concord displaced three people, officials said.

According to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross, the fire happened on Ivy Springs Lane off Cold Springs Road.

Photos show the home sustained significant damage.

Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by a lightning strike.



Members of the Red Cross said no injuries were reported and they are helping the displaced residents.

