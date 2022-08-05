NC DHHS Flu
Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire

Photos show the home sustained significant damage.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight house fire in Concord displaced three people, officials said.

According to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross, the fire happened on Ivy Springs Lane off Cold Springs Road.

Photos show the home sustained significant damage.

Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by a lightning strike.

Officials believe a lightning strike sparked a house fire in Concord.
Officials believe a lightning strike sparked a house fire in Concord.(Source: Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross)

Members of the Red Cross said no injuries were reported and they are helping the displaced residents.

