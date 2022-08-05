NC DHHS Flu
Heat, humidity, scattered storms on tap for the weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pattern across the Carolinas is one that is very typical for this time of the year.

  • Heat and humidity hold through the weekend
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms
  • Lightning and local flooding are big concerns

There’s a weak front to our north and high pressure – an extension of the Bermuda High – stationed along the coast. It’s pumping heat and humidity our way and will do so right through the weekend.

That means more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Before rain develops, each day will offer enough sunshine to push afternoon temperatures to right around 90 degrees with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous in the mountains this weekend, where heavy rain is possible. The storms in the Piedmont probably hold off until the later afternoon hours, but some of these will be also on the heavy side as well, so localized flooding is possible, especially in neighborhoods where downpours have recently soaked the ground.

Looking ahead into next week, we’ll heat up slightly Tuesday and Wednesday before a cool front moves our way. This will increase our chances of rain by Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps followed by slightly cooler temperatures.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

