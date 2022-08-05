NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Police are investigating a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has been labelled a 'habitual felon' and...
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon

Latest News

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Matt Shaha's strawberry blonde locks match his mother’s hair perfectly.
Man grows out hair to donate wig to his mom
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million