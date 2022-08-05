Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 60 stores in North Carolina are being fined for overcharging customers.

According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, it’s all because of excessive price-scanner errors.

A look through the NCDACS’ list showed eight stores in Mecklenburg County were fined by the state in the second quarter of 2022. They are:

Dollar General – 732 The Plaza, Charlotte - $13,745 in fines

Dollar General – 10018 Albemarle Road, Charlotte - $15,000 in fines

Dollar General – 6201 South Blvd., Charlotte - $3,480 in fines

Target – 9841 Northlake Centre Pkwy., Charlotte - $8,540 in fines

Walmart – 3209 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte - $6,185 in fines

Walmart – 7735 N. Tryon St., Charlotte - $9,785 in fines

Walmart – 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive, Huntersville - $5,000 in fines

Walmart – 3240 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte - $1,770 in fines

It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area.

A Dollar General in Conover paid $807 in fines, a Dollar General in Spencer paid $5,000 in fines, and another Dollar General in Woodleaf paid $810 in fines.

Then there was a Family Dollar in Stanly County and a Pet Supply Plus in Watauga County that made the list.

Consumers who have been over charged or found an error on their receipt before they leave a store, they should talk to the cashier or manager.

Those who’ve already left the store can file a complaint with the North Carolina Standards Division by calling (984) 236-4750.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.