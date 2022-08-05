Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord

NC DHHS Flu
There was no immediate information about possible injuries in this collision.
Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An early-morning crash Friday has closed a portion of Old Airport Road in Concord.

That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive until further notice.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

