Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An early-morning crash Friday has closed a portion of Old Airport Road in Concord.

That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive until further notice.

There was no immediate information about possible injuries in this collision.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.