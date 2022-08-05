Charlotte woman working as nanny charged with stealing prescription pills, valuables from families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte nanny is accused of multiple crimes including felony larceny, breaking and entering and even some fraud charges.

A months-long investigation, dating back to Christmas Day last year, now has some parents and residents concerned about the person they choose to watch over their children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 33-year-old Sarah Catherine Seltzer on Thursday.

She bonded out of jail.

She is facing the following charges with the following bonds:

Uttering forged paper or instrument- $10,000 unsecured

Obtaining Property by false pretense- $10,000 unsecured

B&E building x2- $10,000 unsecured / $10,000 unsecured

Larceny of property x2 - $10,000 unsecured / $5,000 unsecured

Felony larceny x2- $10,000 unsecured / $10,000 unsecured

Families know her as “Cat.”

The first crime was reported as happening on Christmas Day 2021, and the latest report happened only three days ago.

The CMPD has arrested a suspect who stole items from a victim’s home after interviewing for a nanny position. She is facing charges in several other similar cases. Sarah Catherine Seltzer (DOB 01/24/1989) is facing numerous charges. (1/4) #cmpd #clt #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 5, 2022

“I really liked Cat’s profile because she had experience and positive reviews from other families,” Allison, a Charlotte mom, said.

Allison said she chose Seltzer off the babysitting app Bambino to watch her 3-year-old daughter in February.

“I noticed something was a little wrong when I went to my prescription pill bottle,” she said. “The pill quantity seemed to be running low.”

She thought she was being paranoid and assumed the bottle just came that way, and welcomed Seltzer back for a second time.

“When she was leaving she asked me if she could use the restroom,” she said. “I went in there right after she left and the pill bottle was on my counter empty with nothing in it.”

That’s when she put it all together.

She filed a police report, and later learned she was not the only one to do so.

Nine separate reports to CMPD show similar accusations against Seltzer including stolen pill bottles, breaking and entering and stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and designer bags.

“It’s important for her to get help for herself,” Allison said. “I don’t wish her ill will, I just want her to get herself better. But actions have consequences.”

While Allison has compassion for what this woman is going through, she hopes it’s a wake up call to other parents.

“You’re trusting your child’s well being with this person,” she said. “Word of the wise, make sure the nanny or babysitter you have in mind has a background check.

Allison said she does not believe Seltzer should be out on bond.

She does say she’s been banned from the Bambino app, but she wants to get the word out because she fears Seltzer could still find ways to get in contact with other families and keep doing this.

WBTV reached out to Seltzer for comment, but did not receive a response.

