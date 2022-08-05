NC DHHS Flu
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are hoping surveillance footage will help lead them to the person who purposely set fire to an iconic Gaston County restaurant early Thursday morning.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, crews responded to Tony’s Ice Cream, located off East Franklin Boulevard, around 5:45 a.m., where they found no fire showing but determined that a fire had happened inside.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was incendiary, meaning it was set intentionally. The extent of the building’s damage has not yet been reported.

Following the investigation, the fire marshal contacted the Gastonia Police Department to begin a criminal investigation.

Detectives determined that the suspect broke a window at the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s actions.

An employee of the ice cream shop was inside the building when the fire was set but was not injured.

Tony’s has been a staple in the area for the last 100+ years.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

