NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

The coach’s suspension comes months after West Charlotte High had to forfeit its 2021 season due to ineligible students playing on the team.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been suspended, according to district officials.

While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters.

Greiner accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020 after serving as head coach at Harding and Hickory Ridge high schools.

The coach’s suspension comes months after West Charlotte High had to forfeit its 2021 season due to ineligible students playing on the team.

Myers Park and Julius L. Chambers high schools also had to forfeit last year’s games due to ineligible players.

In the aftermath of those forfeitures, CMS announced new steps to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules.

That plan includes:

  • Develop a districtwide coaches symposium
  • Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation
  • Create districtwide trainings for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars and other support personnel as needed
  • Develop a districtwide parent symposium

Related: CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

Latest News

The N.C. High School Athletic Association does have rules surrounding practicing and playing in...
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins
The N.C. High School Athletic Association does have rules surrounding practicing and playing in...
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins
Julius Chambers HS
Julius Chambers HS becomes third CMS football team to forfeit 2021-22 games
Several teen basketball players from the NC Bulldogz basketball organization gathered for a...
‘Don’t hold your head down’: Basketball team commemorates anniversary of teen’s death with special meeting