West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been suspended, according to district officials.

While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters.

Greiner accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020 after serving as head coach at Harding and Hickory Ridge high schools.

The coach’s suspension comes months after West Charlotte High had to forfeit its 2021 season due to ineligible students playing on the team.

Myers Park and Julius L. Chambers high schools also had to forfeit last year’s games due to ineligible players.

In the aftermath of those forfeitures, CMS announced new steps to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules.

That plan includes:

Develop a districtwide coaches symposium

Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation

Create districtwide trainings for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars and other support personnel as needed

Develop a districtwide parent symposium

Related: CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.