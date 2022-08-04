NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There may soon be a new tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer and Moderna are developing what are known as bivalent boosters.

Those are vaccines that are comprised of the old formula, along with a new one that focuses on the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The Food and Drug Administration says if it approves the shots, they could become available as soon as September.

Officials say roughly 124,000 COVID-19 cases are confirmed each day, but the accuracy is in question because many cases are being undercounted.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

Latest News

LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia
A Boil Water Advisory is underway for those in the Regent Park area of Fort Mill, S.C.
Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.
Johnson C. Smith University is partnering with Howard University for a dual degree program.
Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University partner for dual degree program
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict