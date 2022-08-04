Summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s for the mountains. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Low to mid-90s for Thursday afternoon, with isolated storms.

Scattered storm chances increase slightly for the weekend.

Around 90 degrees this weekend.

Isolated storms are possible into early Thursday night. (Source: WBTV)

Isolated storms are possible into early tonight, with overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.

Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and lower 80s for the mountains, with scattered, late day storms. High temperatures stay around 90 degrees this weekend, with more scattered, late day storms likely. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/rp80GtUqij — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) August 4, 2022

Scattered storm chances look to increase slightly for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

High temperatures warm back into the lower 90s early next week, with isolated storms possible.

Right now, there is no tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, yet historically tropical activity increases through the month of August, and peaks in early September. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks. (Source: WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.