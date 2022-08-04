NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.
Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s for the mountains. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.

  • Low to mid-90s for Thursday afternoon, with isolated storms.
  • Scattered storm chances increase slightly for the weekend.
  • Around 90 degrees this weekend.
Isolated storms are possible into early Thursday night.
Isolated storms are possible into early Thursday night.(Source: WBTV)

Isolated storms are possible into early tonight, with overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.

Scattered storm chances look to increase slightly for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

High temperatures warm back into the lower 90s early next week, with isolated storms possible.

Right now, there is no tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, yet historically tropical activity increases through the month of August, and peaks in early September. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical...
Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.(Source: WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Investigators are working to determine who set a fire at the iconic Tony's Ice Cream and...
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Latest News

Summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast
The heat index will push the upper 90s - but probably stay just below 100 degrees - around...
Dog days of summer continue Thursday with high temperatures, humidity
Dog days of summer continue Thursday with high temperatures, humidity
Dog days of summer continue Thursday with high temperatures, humidity
The summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast
The summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast