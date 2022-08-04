Scattered, late day storms possible Friday into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the end of the week, with high temperatures hovering around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated storms are possible into early tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Weekend Rain Totals (WBTV)

Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains Friday through the weekend. Scattered storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with a higher chance across the mountains.

High temperatures warm back into the lower 90s early next week, with isolated storms possible. A higher chance for scattered storms is possible for next Wednesday, as a cold front approaches the Carolinas.

Right now, there is no tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, yet tropical activity normally increases through the month of August, and peaks in early September. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

Have a great day and weekend ahead!

