Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.

According to a news release, Catawba College says the partnership provides exciting opportunities for area high school students to access Catawba’s coursework, learning environment, and enhancement classes such as theatre and music, all while providing local high school families with exposure to Catawba College and its programming.

“This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to provide an educational experience that is custom designed for the needs and interests of each individual high school student,” said Dr. Constance Rogers Lowery, Catawba’s Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Catawba College is excited to contribute to the personal formation and vocational exploration of these students.”

Salisbury Academy high school students will have opportunities to take classes taught by Catawba faculty. In addition to utilizing the Catawba campus, Salisbury Academy plans to secure a downtown Salisbury location to house classrooms and collaboration spaces.

Salisbury Academy’s high school design encompasses four key elements:

Strong content enhanced by authentic application

Daily, individualized academic and personal support

Annual themes to nurture well-rounded growth: Self-Discovery, Community, Innovation and Enterprise, and Global and Personal Perspectives

Community-based experiences to develop life skills

The ongoing interest in and design of the Salisbury Academy high school as an independent high school option for the Rowan-Salisbury area is the culmination of feedback from a wide range of stakeholders: community members, school parents and alumni parents, local business owners, and students.

Jonathan Faggart, a Salisbury Academy parent, was a part of several high school visioning sessions held for school parents and led by team leader for the high school endeavor and Assistant Professor of Education at Catawba, Meredith Williams.

“We came to the visioning meetings with nervous excitement,” Faggart shares. “Working in small and large groups, we reviewed scholarly articles, listened to education experts, learned how other schools are finding success while disrupting the traditional educational model, and shared in thoughtful deliberation about the possibilities. The vision is taking shape, and it’ll be exciting to see these plans become reality.”

In addition to coming strongly requested from the school’s parent population, Salisbury Academy’s high school expansion is a key pillar in the school’s strategic plan and complements the school mission of inspiring a love of learning while preparing passionate leaders.

The Salisbury Academy mission and that of Catawba College’s – of providing students an education abundant in personal attention that blends knowledge, competency, and career preparation - are especially powerful when combined together in a high school setting, says Head of School for Salisbury Academy, Beverly Fowler.

“Catawba College’s partnership with Salisbury Academy has tremendous promise, and we are grateful for their commitment to this shared vision for area high school students and for our community as a whole,” said Fowler.

Salisbury Academy is currently in discussion with several other potential partners for their high school program.

Meredith Williams, team leader for high school planning, shares that the high school is uniquely designed to celebrate students for their individuality, support them in their journeys, and provide inspiration from real-life application and a dynamic group of teachers and fellow learners.

“Students will leave our program prepared for what lies ahead of them and possessing critical skills for their next steps,” says Williams. “The Salisbury Academy high school is an energizing combination of innovation and elevation – of finding new ways to bring together the skills and experiences that are already proven to make students highly successful in today’s world.”

Salisbury Academy expects to provide further updates this fall on the projected opening of the high school.

