NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Panthers’ Horn returns, has chance to be a ‘special player’

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn returns to the practice field after missing the first...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn returns to the practice field after missing the first week of training camp with a sore foot.(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn beamed with pride watching his girlfriend Brea Beal cut down the nets this past spring after the South Carolina women’s basketball team won the NCAA championship.

Now Horn wants to feel that same euphoria himself as the Gamecocks star point guard by winning a Super Bowl.

First though Horn has to get back on the field.

He missed 14 games last season with a broken foot and has been limited so far in training camp because of soreness in the foot.

When healthy, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Horn has the ability to be a “special player” in the NFL.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
Stock trading firm Robinhood is expanding operations to Charlotte in a move that will create...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled

Latest News

Charlotte FC file picture
Charlotte FC defeats DC United 3-0
This was the City of Salisbury team circa 2017.
Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19
Fans wait in concourse at Bank of America Stadium Saturday during a Charlotte FC weather delay...
Charlotte FC changes severe weather policy during delayed matches
Charlotte FC updates weather policy after postponement
Charlotte FC updates weather policy after postponement