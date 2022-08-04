NC DHHS Flu
Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte

All outbound lanes are blocked on Sugar Creek Road.
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.

All outbound lanes are blocked on Sugar Creek Road.

Medic says two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

