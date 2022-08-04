New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability.

Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS) since February 2020. Prior to that, she was the instructional leader of professional learning for the North Carolina Virtual Public School (NCVPS). She also taught at WRHS and NCVPS.

“Ms. Richmond is a strong instructional leader and is deeply invested in the West Rowan Community. I am confident she possesses the expertise to lead the staff at West Rowan Middle School as they develop and grow their students,” said interim superintendent April Kuhn, Esq.

As accountability director, Ackelman will oversee Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ (RSS) testing, research, accountability and data analysis regarding student achievement in RSS. Most recently, he served as Mooresville Middle School’s assistant principal of instruction, where he developed and implemented school assessment and accountability programs and used school and district data to improve student outcomes. He’s also been an instructional coach, help desk manager and teacher.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mr. Akelman to Rowan-Salisbury Schools. I’m confident he will be instrumental in improving student outcomes in our district and will provide outstanding leadership in the areas of accountability and data,” Kuhn said.

