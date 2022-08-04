NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability.
Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be...
Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability.

Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS) since February 2020. Prior to that, she was the instructional leader of professional learning for the North Carolina Virtual Public School (NCVPS). She also taught at WRHS and NCVPS.

“Ms. Richmond is a strong instructional leader and is deeply invested in the West Rowan Community. I am confident she possesses the expertise to lead the staff at West Rowan Middle School as they develop and grow their students,” said interim superintendent April Kuhn, Esq.

As accountability director, Ackelman will oversee Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ (RSS) testing, research, accountability and data analysis regarding student achievement in RSS. Most recently, he served as Mooresville Middle School’s assistant principal of instruction, where he developed and implemented school assessment and accountability programs and used school and district data to improve student outcomes. He’s also been an instructional coach, help desk manager and teacher.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mr. Akelman to Rowan-Salisbury Schools. I’m confident he will be instrumental in improving student outcomes in our district and will provide outstanding leadership in the areas of accountability and data,” Kuhn said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Investigators are working to determine who set a fire at the iconic Tony's Ice Cream and...
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Latest News

Khiera Cimon Hall was reported missing Aug. 3.
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say