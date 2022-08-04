Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her

LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman.

Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up.

Her mother said no contact has been made since then. She was reported missing Aug. 3.

She is known to frequent Charlotte.

Hall is described as a Black female standing about 5′8. She has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on her upper left hall.

She may be driving a blue Dodge Town and Country van with a faded hood. No license plate number is available.

Hall may also have her two children with her, boys ages 1 and 4 years old.

Anyone with information should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

