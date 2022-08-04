Lincoln County deputy credited with saving man from jumping from bridge into river

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincoln County deputy is being credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Holden Patrol was on routine patrol Monday on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a 21-year-old man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge over the South Fork River.

Prater stopped his patrol vehicle near the man and could tell he was emotional and upset, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, who had recently worked a domestic case involving the man, was able to talk to him and pull him from the guardrail while he was looking down at the river, department officials said.

The man agreed to be taken to Atrium Lincoln for evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.