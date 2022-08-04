Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University partner for dual degree program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University students can now earn a bachelor of science degree from JCSU and a doctor of pharmacy degree from Howard University in a seven-year dual degree program.

The partnership was announced Thursday morning. The 3 + 4 agreement, which was officially signed in May 2022, permits qualified students to enter the doctor of pharmacy program at Howard in their fourth year in a bachelor of science program at JCSU, a news release stated.

Students first have to satisfy the Howard admission requirements, including achieving a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, JCSU administrators said.

After three years at JCSU in Charlotte, students in the program will leave campus for the in-person doctor of pharmacy program at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the release stated.

The program at Howard is ranked No. 1 out of all pharmacy programs at historically black colleges and universities around the country, according to JCSU.

“Johnson C. Smith University actively searches for new pathways that will enhance the student experience to provide desirable outcomes for our graduates,” JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister said in a statement. “The dual degree program with Howard University’s College of Pharmacy is just another way we are setting our students up for success.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.