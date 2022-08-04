NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University partner for dual degree program

Students first have to satisfy the Howard admission requirements, including achieving a minimum 2.5 grade-point average.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University students can now earn a bachelor of science degree from JCSU and a doctor of pharmacy degree from Howard University in a seven-year dual degree program.

The partnership was announced Thursday morning. The 3 + 4 agreement, which was officially signed in May 2022, permits qualified students to enter the doctor of pharmacy program at Howard in their fourth year in a bachelor of science program at JCSU, a news release stated.

Students first have to satisfy the Howard admission requirements, including achieving a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, JCSU administrators said.

After three years at JCSU in Charlotte, students in the program will leave campus for the in-person doctor of pharmacy program at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the release stated.

The program at Howard is ranked No. 1 out of all pharmacy programs at historically black colleges and universities around the country, according to JCSU.

“Johnson C. Smith University actively searches for new pathways that will enhance the student experience to provide desirable outcomes for our graduates,” JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister said in a statement. “The dual degree program with Howard University’s College of Pharmacy is just another way we are setting our students up for success.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

Latest News

A Boil Water Advisory is underway for those in the Regent Park area of Fort Mill, S.C.
Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Holden Prater is being credited with getting a man off a bridge.
Lincoln County deputy credited with saving man from jumping from bridge into river
Dr. Constance Rogers Lowery, Provost and Professor of Biology for Catawba College, and...
Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School
Two of three mailboxes on this post were damaged on Mahaley Avenue.
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury