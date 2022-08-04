Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
The crash happened Wednesday night.
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night.
The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road.
Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed to stop at a stop sign, lost control, overturned, ran off the road straight ahead and then was ejected.
He died from his injuries at the scene, according to troopers.
