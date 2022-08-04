NC DHHS Flu
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

The crash happened Wednesday night.
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to...
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night.

The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road.

Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed to stop at a stop sign, lost control, overturned, ran off the road straight ahead and then was ejected.

He died from his injuries at the scene, according to troopers.

