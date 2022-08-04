Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic Gaston County restaurant was purposely set on Fire Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Crews responded Tony’s Ice Cream, located off East Franklin Boulevard, early in the morning.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was incendiary, meaning it was set intentionally. The extent of the building’s damage has not yet been reported.

Tony’s has been a staple in the area for the last 100+ years.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

