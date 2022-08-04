Dog days of summer continue Thursday with high temperatures, humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today, and it will be hot and humid as well.

Hot 90s and humid again today

Few spotty late-day thunderstorms

Higher storm chance over the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The heat index will push the upper 90s - but probably stay just below 100° - around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area (east of the mountains) for a couple of hours this afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/al1wTFiXGD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 4, 2022

High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s with the heat index nearing 100 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances look to be on the low side again today with no more than a 30% chance for a stray thunderstorm.

Just a couple of widely-separated thunderstorms late this afternoon & early this evening around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Outside of the mountains (highest risk there) the chance is no more than about 30% in any one neighborhood. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3gTYJQDvKG — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 4, 2022

We’ll see patchy clouds and muggy and mild conditions tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Storm coverage picks up and high temperatures drop slightly Friday and over the weekend. Highs will back down to near 90 degrees with scattered storms – around a 40 to 50% chance each day - in the forecast all three days.

Just a couple of widely-separated thundershowers around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area this afternoon, just like the last few days. Slightly better rain chances will develop over the weekend, though no washouts are expected. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/bEans3J7pO — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 4, 2022

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.