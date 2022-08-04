Dog days of summer continue Thursday with high temperatures, humidity
We’ll see patchy clouds and muggy and mild conditions tonight with lows near 70 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today, and it will be hot and humid as well.
- Hot 90s and humid again today
- Few spotty late-day thunderstorms
- Higher storm chance over the weekend
High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s with the heat index nearing 100 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances look to be on the low side again today with no more than a 30% chance for a stray thunderstorm.
Storm coverage picks up and high temperatures drop slightly Friday and over the weekend. Highs will back down to near 90 degrees with scattered storms – around a 40 to 50% chance each day - in the forecast all three days.
Hope you have a great Thursday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
