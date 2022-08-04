NC DHHS Flu
Dog days of summer continue Thursday with high temperatures, humidity

We'll see patchy clouds and muggy and mild conditions tonight with lows near 70 degrees.
We’ll see patchy clouds and muggy and mild conditions tonight with lows near 70 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today, and it will be hot and humid as well.

  • Hot 90s and humid again today
  • Few spotty late-day thunderstorms
  • Higher storm chance over the weekend

High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s with the heat index nearing 100 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances look to be on the low side again today with no more than a 30% chance for a stray thunderstorm.

We’ll see patchy clouds and muggy and mild conditions tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Storm coverage picks up and high temperatures drop slightly Friday and over the weekend. Highs will back down to near 90 degrees with scattered storms – around a 40 to 50% chance each day - in the forecast all three days.

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

