Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify members of group suspected of east Charlotte carjackings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify the men responsible for two carjackings and an attempted carjacking in east Charlotte.

The incidents happened just days apart in the area surrounding Timber Springs Drive. There are multiple apartment complexes in the area.

One of the incidents, an attempted carjacking, was captured on surveillance footage. The situation unfolded in an apartment complex parking lot shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

The surveillance footage shows two men rummaging through a car in one of the apartment parking lots. Police said the car owner caught the men in the act and tried confront them.

Surveillance footage shows the owner run up to the car. One of the men grabs him and then two people jump in to gang up on the car owner.

“We don’t encourage you to ever confront anyone with a handgun. You’ve gotta be as cooperative as you can and not confront these guys. I mean in this situation they got a handgun, they got it pointed at him, it could have been a very deadly situation,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance clip shows the encounter last nearly a minute. Thankfully, the car owner was okay and the group was unable to steal his car, but Smith said the incident could have been a lot worse.

Smith offered up advice for anyone who discovers that there car is being burglarized.

“If it’s safe to do so we ask that you video them, and absolutely call 9-1-1 so any units that may be in the area can be in route so they can try to get these guys before they leave,” he explained.

The detective said car owners should also try to avoid leaving valuable items in their vehicles.

He said he is hopeful that members of the community will be able to identify the men responsible for the carjackings.

“It’s very important that we try to identify these individuals before they have the opportunity to do this again,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the carjacking incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

