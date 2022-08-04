NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.

Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020.

“We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

The couple delivered a heart-wrenching post in 2020 after both announced the lost of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of her pregnancy. She was hospitalized with excessive bleeding before the miscarriage.

In the same year, Teigen wrote in an essay explaining that doctors diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption. At the time, she urged people to share their stories and “please be kind to those pouring their hearts out.”

Legend and Teigen were married in 2013.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Dr. Constance Rogers Lowery, Provost and Professor of Biology for Catawba College, and...
Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School
Two of three mailboxes on this post were damaged on Mahaley Avenue.
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
An iconic Gaston County restaurant was purposely set on Fire Thursday morning, according to the...
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday