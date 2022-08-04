NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023

The owners didn’t give a specific reason for closing but did say the past few years have been challenging.
The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular furniture and multi-vendor store in south Charlotte is closing.

BLACKLION on Park Road, right outside Pineville, has been in business for nearly 27 years.

Store owners say they sold their building, leased the property through February of next year and will close on Jan. 31, 2023, before moving the business to Chicago, “to continue the family legacy and the BLACKLION brand.”

The owners didn’t give a specific reason for closing but did say the past few years have been challenging.

Related: Small business owners in Charlotte encouraged by successful reopenings

According to a Facebook post, since 1996, BLACKLION has been home to over 1,000 small businesses, merchants, several hundred employees and family in Charlotte, Lake Norman, Huntersville, Dilworth and Concord.

The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C., the post stated.

“Thank you to the greatest Customers, Merchants, Staff, Friends and Families for your unwavering loyalty and support of BLACKLION,” the post stated. “Cheers to 27 years and a new Chicago chapter.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

Latest News

Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million in equipment and...
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County