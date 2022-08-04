‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular furniture and multi-vendor store in south Charlotte is closing.

BLACKLION on Park Road, right outside Pineville, has been in business for nearly 27 years.

Store owners say they sold their building, leased the property through February of next year and will close on Jan. 31, 2023, before moving the business to Chicago, “to continue the family legacy and the BLACKLION brand.”

The owners didn’t give a specific reason for closing but did say the past few years have been challenging.

According to a Facebook post, since 1996, BLACKLION has been home to over 1,000 small businesses, merchants, several hundred employees and family in Charlotte, Lake Norman, Huntersville, Dilworth and Concord.

The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C., the post stated.

“Thank you to the greatest Customers, Merchants, Staff, Friends and Families for your unwavering loyalty and support of BLACKLION,” the post stated. “Cheers to 27 years and a new Chicago chapter.”

