Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide

They were arrested in Lee Summit, Missouri.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April.

Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.

She will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County.

Police also charged 24-year-old Alexander Holman in the murder in May.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Albanese is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

