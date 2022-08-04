NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FC defeats DC United 3-0

Charlotte FC file picture
Charlotte FC file picture(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC got a bit of revenge on Wednesday night as they beat D.C. United 3-0 to avenge a loss they suffered in their inaugural game.

Back on February 26th, the United beat Charlotte by the same final. Some of the breaks that went in favor of D.C. in match up number one went the way of Charlotte in the rematch.

Charlotte’s first goal came in the 13th minute as a Karol Swiderski shot was saved by United goalkeeper Rafael Romo, but the ball bounced off the face of Steven Birnbaum and back into their own goal.

The exact same thing happened in their first match up, but in that game, Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina made the save and it hit Guzman Corujo and rolled back into their net to give the United a 2 goal lead. They used that momentum to get the win.

This time, Charlotte road that good luck to victory.

In the 2nd half, Charlotte put this one away with a goal from Swiderski in the 64th minute.

3 minutes later, the Crown added to the lead as Quinn McNeill scored his first professional goal off a beautiful assist from McKinze Gaines.

A complete performance from Charlotte as they possessed the ball for 55% of the match and had 8 shots on goal to just 1 from D.C.

Goalkeeper Kahlina had his 7th clean sheet of the season.

Charlotte will host Chicago on Saturday in another key Eastern Conference battle.

Charlotte FC updates weather policy after postponement