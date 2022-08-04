NC DHHS Flu
Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.

Customers in the Regent Park area will be affected.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT MILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory is underway for those in the Regent Park area of Fort Mill, S.C.

The advisory was put into place after a water main broke near Farm House Drive and Moreal Avenue.

Customers should boil their water vigorously for one minute before using it to cook or drink. Ice made from unboiled water should not be used while the advisory is in effect.

Some customers may experience low or no water pressure.

York County Water and Sewer crews are working to repair the break and will notify the community when the fix is completed and the advisory expires.

For more information, email water.sewer@yorkcountygov.com or call 803-628-3211.

