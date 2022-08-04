Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city.

According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he heard a loud crash outside, followed by more noise. When he looked outside he noticed his mailbox had been damaged.

Police now say at least 24 mailboxes were damaged on Confederate Avenue, Bethel Drive, Mahaley Avenue, and several streets in the Westcliffe neighborhood. Other reports are also now being investigated.

While investigating the calls during the early morning hours, police noticed four juveniles in a pick up truck on Enon Church Road. Police initiated a traffic stop and the truck pulled over. Officers reported finding wood from a broken mailbox in the truck, as well as a baseball bat.

The four juveniles were released to the parents. Officers are continuing to go through the reports to get a final summary of how extensive the damage was in this mailbox bashing spree.

