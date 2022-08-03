NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, on Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department filed suit Wednesday against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records.

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one “non-official” email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The civil cases alleges that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge for an order “authorizing the recovery of any Presidential records in the possession, custody, and/or control of Mr. Navarro.” The suit also seeks unspecified damages.

“Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration,” the suit states.

A lawyer representing Navarro in the criminal case did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the civil case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the car break-in at the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym
Bullet holes in northeast Charlotte home
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price
Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledges on-duty DWI arrest of NOPD officer six days earlier.
Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’