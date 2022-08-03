NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures up, rain chances staying down

High temperatures will jump back into the middle 90s with the heat index nearing 100 degrees this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today, and it will be hot and humid as well.

  • Higher heat and humidity for the midweek
  • Few spotty storms next couple of days
  • Higher storm chance over the weekend

Morning lows near 70 degrees and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s will continue Thursday, with no more than a few widely-separated late-day storms around.

Storm coverage picks up and high temperatures drop slightly by the end of the work week and weekend. Highs will back down to near 90 degrees with scattered storms – around a 40 to 50% chance - back in the forecast Friday through Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

