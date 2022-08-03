NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies

One Charlotte-based nonprofit provides free school supplies for teachers who qualify.
With the new school year around the corner, parents and teachers will have to brace themselves for higher school supply prices.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new school year around the corner, parents and teachers will have to brace themselves for higher school supply prices.

“These last couple of weeks I’ve been able to work more hours so that I can afford to pay for the supplies that I need,” explained Ayanna Perry, a teacher who’s working a second job.

A spokesperson for Classroom Central, a nonprofit that provides free school supplies for Charlotte-area teachers, says backpacks and everything packed inside are about 38% higher because of inflation.

“Teachers spend a lot of money. $500 to $1,000 of their own money for this stuff,” said Risa Brandon, the volunteer coordinator for Classroom Central.

Related: ‘So rewarding:’ Iredell-Statesville Schools expands in-school childcare for all employees

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

But Classroom Central is helping teachers like Tatyana Brewton, a 7th-grade science teacher at Southwest Middle School, get free supplies if over half of their students qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

“It has been a lifesaver,” said Brewton.

Classroom Central helps provide nearly 5,000 teachers with supplies every school year.

Brewton said for parents and teachers who can’t take advantage of the nonprofit, remember the basics are key.

“All the fancy binders and gel pens aren’t necessarily needed,” she said.

“Kids just need the basic school supplies and then they can succeed,” added Brandon.

Governor Roy Cooper also launched his School Supply Drive Monday, where anyone can donate school supplies to public schools by dropping them off in the bins at State Employees’ Credit Unions across the state.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
Photos from the car break-in at the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym

Latest News

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
National Night Out: Uniting law enforcement and the community
National Night Out: Uniting law enforcement and the community
Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies
Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays
First responders connect with community during National Night Out