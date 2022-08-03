Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new school year around the corner, parents and teachers will have to brace themselves for higher school supply prices.

“These last couple of weeks I’ve been able to work more hours so that I can afford to pay for the supplies that I need,” explained Ayanna Perry, a teacher who’s working a second job.

A spokesperson for Classroom Central, a nonprofit that provides free school supplies for Charlotte-area teachers, says backpacks and everything packed inside are about 38% higher because of inflation.

“Teachers spend a lot of money. $500 to $1,000 of their own money for this stuff,” said Risa Brandon, the volunteer coordinator for Classroom Central.

But Classroom Central is helping teachers like Tatyana Brewton, a 7th-grade science teacher at Southwest Middle School, get free supplies if over half of their students qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

“It has been a lifesaver,” said Brewton.

Classroom Central helps provide nearly 5,000 teachers with supplies every school year.

Brewton said for parents and teachers who can’t take advantage of the nonprofit, remember the basics are key.

“All the fancy binders and gel pens aren’t necessarily needed,” she said.

“Kids just need the basic school supplies and then they can succeed,” added Brandon.

Governor Roy Cooper also launched his School Supply Drive Monday, where anyone can donate school supplies to public schools by dropping them off in the bins at State Employees’ Credit Unions across the state.

