The summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Low to mid 90s for Thursday, with isolated, late day storms.

Scattered storm chances increase slightly for the weekend.

Around 90 degrees this weekend.

Isolated storms are possible into early tonight, with overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s for Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.

Scattered storm chances look to increase slightly for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

High temperatures warm back into the lower 90s early next week, with isolated storms possible.

Stay safe in the heat!

