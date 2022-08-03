NC DHHS Flu
Storms could occur close to start of Charlotte FC match

Thunderstorms could roll in this afternoon and evening.
A few thunderstorms are anticipated this afternoon and evening around the Charlotte metro area.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect today to be even hotter than yesterday with plenty of sun and a few thunderstorms around the area this afternoon and evening.

  • Today: Very hot, few afternoon/evening storms
  • Friday – Weekend: Scattered storms
  • Temperatures gradually cool near 90 degrees over the weekend

Plenty of sunshine for today with high temperatures making it into the mid-90s with heat indices close to 100 degrees.

A few thunderstorms are anticipated this afternoon and evening around the Charlotte metro area. This could be a concern for the start of the Charlotte FC game. If you hear thunder or see lightning, take shelter!

It’ll be a dry start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are expected for Thursday. Otherwise, very hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Rain chances go up slightly Friday into the weekend with scattered showers and storms for each afternoon and evening, although not going to be a washout. Temperatures will fall near 90 degrees as those rain chances go up.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Bekah Birdsall

