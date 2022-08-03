NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘She is so excited!’: Malley Jane making progress after life-changing COVID-19 battle

It’s a quick update, but a lovely one. The good, the bad, and always real.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “So excited I had to tell you!” Malley Jane’s mom just wrote.

Malley Jane was first introduced as one of the amazing #MollysKids on July 25. She is a 15-month-old Ashe County child who had various uphill battles, which her mom attributed to after-effects from having COVID-19 at 9 months old.

Related: COVID changed this little girl’s life: Meet 16-month-old Malley Jane

Her mom says since the post, good thoughts have poured in.

“Malley Jane is making progress that hadn’t happened since January,” Leah McCoy said. “Last Sunday, she pulled herself up for the first time ever! She just keeps doing it now. She is so excited to be able to do something that she tried for so long to do. So excited I had to tell you!”

It’s a quick update, but a lovely one. The good, the bad, and always real.

#MollysKids

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the car break-in at the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym
Bullet holes in northeast Charlotte home
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

Latest News

Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Samaritan's Purse teams are heading to portions of Kentucky hard hit by recent flooding.
Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery efforts after deadly Ky. flooding