‘She is so excited!’: Malley Jane making progress after life-changing COVID-19 battle

"So excited I had to tell you!" Malley Jane's mom just wrote.

Malley Jane was first introduced as one of the amazing #MollysKids on July 25. She is a 15-month-old Ashe County child who had various uphill battles, which her mom attributed to after-effects from having COVID-19 at 9 months old.

Her mom says since the post, good thoughts have poured in.

“Malley Jane is making progress that hadn’t happened since January,” Leah McCoy said. “Last Sunday, she pulled herself up for the first time ever! She just keeps doing it now. She is so excited to be able to do something that she tried for so long to do. So excited I had to tell you!”

It’s a quick update, but a lovely one. The good, the bad, and always real.

