Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invites community members and businesses to participate in the fall 2022 adult kickball league. The fall league starts September 19 and runs through October 20.

“The Salisbury adult co-ed kickball league is a fun, exciting opportunity for residents to revisit their childhood,” said Sam Wilborn, Salisbury Parks and Recreation Program Manager. “The league is a positive, community-building opportunity to bring adults together. All levels of experience and athletic ability are welcome to participate.”

The registration cost is $150 per team. It is open to anyone 16 and older. To register as a free agent, contact Recreation Coordinator Steve Clark at sclar@salisburync.gov. Free agents may be added to a team depending on availability.

The department will host two interest meetings on Tuesday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 16, 6 p.m. at Hall Gym to discuss the league, rules, and other details. Anyone interested in being a coach or interested in learning more are welcome to attend a meeting.

Games will occur on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the JC Optimist Sports Complex. For more information or to register a team, visit: //salisburync.gov/play and search keyword “kickball.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.