NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19

This was the City of Salisbury team circa 2017.
This was the City of Salisbury team circa 2017.(City of Salisbury)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invites community members and businesses to participate in the fall 2022 adult kickball league. The fall league starts September 19 and runs through October 20.

“The Salisbury adult co-ed kickball league is a fun, exciting opportunity for residents to revisit their childhood,” said Sam Wilborn, Salisbury Parks and Recreation Program Manager. “The league is a positive, community-building opportunity to bring adults together. All levels of experience and athletic ability are welcome to participate.”

The registration cost is $150 per team. It is open to anyone 16 and older. To register as a free agent, contact Recreation Coordinator Steve Clark at sclar@salisburync.gov. Free agents may be added to a team depending on availability.

The department will host two interest meetings on Tuesday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 16, 6 p.m. at Hall Gym to discuss the league, rules, and other details. Anyone interested in being a coach or interested in learning more are welcome to attend a meeting.

Games will occur on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the JC Optimist Sports Complex. For more information or to register a team, visit: //salisburync.gov/play and search keyword “kickball.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the car break-in at the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym
Bullet holes in northeast Charlotte home
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

Latest News

Fans wait in concourse at Bank of America Stadium Saturday during a Charlotte FC weather delay...
Charlotte FC changes severe weather policy during delayed matches
Charlotte FC updates weather policy after postponement
Charlotte FC updates weather policy after postponement
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Gates open at 5 p.m. , Tickets cost just $10 for adults, kids 12 and under get in FREE
Kaulig Racing chases another checkered flag in Cook Out Summer Shootout season finale