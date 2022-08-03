NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled

The company promised to create 389 new jobs in exchange for about $4 million in incentives over 12 years.
Stock trading firm Robinhood is expanding operations to Charlotte in a move that will create...
Stock trading firm Robinhood is expanding operations to Charlotte in a move that will create nearly 400 new jobs in Mecklenburg County.(Robinhood/Pixabay)
By Katie Peralta Soloff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Why it matters: Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to expand here.

  • Local leaders heralded that announcement as yet another sign the city was becoming a hotspot for fintech job growth.

Zoom out: The decision comes amid a company-wide layoff of 23% of its entire staff, as Axios’ Dan Primack reports.

  • Robinhood surged in popularity during the bull market for stocks, as Primack notes. The company has now faced lower trading volumes and revenue as markets have retreated.
  • The company-wide layoffs impact 780 people, Robinhood spokesperson Casey Becker tells Axios. 2,600 employees will remain with the company.

What they’re saying: “Employees in Charlotte who remain with Robinhood will begin working under our work from anywhere model,” Becker said.

  • It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. Becker says the company does not share region-specific information.
  • Earlier this year, the company also laid off about 9% of its staff.

Flashback: In March 2021, Robinhood announced plans to open a Charlotte office at Legacy Union in Uptown. The company promised to create 389 new jobs in exchange for about $4 million in incentives, mostly from the state, over 12 years.

To date, no payments have been made on the company’s Job Development Investment Grant, says David Rhoades, spokesperson for the North Carolina Commerce Department.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the car break-in at the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym
Bullet holes in northeast Charlotte home
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

Latest News

With the constant threat from development, Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm”...
Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation
This was the City of Salisbury team circa 2017.
Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19
Brew & Choo is presented by the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, with all proceeds for...
Brew & Choo returning to NC Transportation Museum on August 13
Ground was officially broken on the old Eastland Mall site Wednesday morning. The development...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’