Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Lincoln County man

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Patrick Russell Edwards, 22, was last seen on Aug. 2 around 6:30 a.m. when he left his home to go to work.

Edwards is a white male who is six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and bleached blond hair.

He has relatives in Old Fort and Brunswick County in North Carolina, and in Florida.

Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

