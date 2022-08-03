Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders, developers and the east side community officially broke ground Wednesday morning on the site of the old Eastland Mall.

It comes after years of back and forth and just a few weeks after Tepper Sports pulled out of plans to build Charlotte FC headquarters and a soccer academy.

Related: City exploring opportunities after Tepper Sports exits redevelopment plans for Eastland project

The 80 acres of property will now be known as Eastland Yards, featuring everything from single to multi-family homes and affordable housing, signature recreational areas and more.

NOW: The long awaited moment is here! The groundbreaking ceremony for the old Eastland mall site. City leaders, Developers Crosland Southeast, and several excited residents are here for the moment. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/1kpyJLzEv3 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) August 3, 2022

It won’t happen overnight, and the incremental changes detailed in those plans were laid out shortly before councilmembers joined Tim Sittema with Crosland Developers in scooping up the dirt, with the new logo on the shovels as well.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. They’ll also be working on the underground infrastructure and upgraded utilities.

That work is expected to take the next 18 months or so, depending on supply chain issues developers say they have been plagued with as well. Crews will also be doing intersection improvements.

After that, buildings are expected to be erected starting in February of 2023. Parks will also be installed during the second quarter of next year.

Early phases of the grand opening are expected to happen around 2024.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt.

“Certainly enthusiasm and excitement are there but relief is certainly part of it,” Sittema said. “We’ve been working hard for four years, we’ve had a lot of steps, missteps. COVID didn’t help anything and there were plenty of times along the way where we questioned whether we’d be successful getting to this point. But we’re happy to be here today, and it was really heartwarming to see so many members of the community.”

It’s something many residents say they’re looking forward to.

Bobbi Almond, the 74-year-old president of the nearby Wilora Lake Neighborhood Association who’s lived in that community for decades, said she didn’t think she’d live to see this groundbreaking finally happen.

Almond is currently in South Carolina but planned to travel back to the area just to see the moment happen.

“We need something that’s going to be a driver for jobs and we also need something that’s going to bring people in from other counties,” Almond said. “You know, that’s what we had there, but we need something that other people will come to our side of town and spend money.”

The former Eastland Mall site - owned by the city of Charlotte - has been under development since it closed a little over a decade ago. At one point, a movie production studio was planned for the site, but that fell through.

Once plans started to come together for this new development, a local flea market attracting about 200 vendors was forced to shut down after the city terminated its contract.

Related: Disagreements continue between Central Flea Market vendors, Charlotte city leaders

A popular skatepark was also displaced.

Finally, there is Tepper Sports, which was originally going to build a Charlotte FC soccer field in the location. Those plans fell through last month, but the city and developer Crosland Southeast are moving forward with housing, shops and greenspace.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt.

Developers said they know some wanted to see a soccer field out in the location, but stressed they heard the wishes of residents.

“We have at least three very viable options that are sports, recreation-related, for that portion of the site,” Sittema said. “Too early to give more details on that. Hopefully, we can make announcements soon enough on one or another of those, but the demand is there. We’re excited about it and we have more work to do.”

The full buildout is expected to take five years, possibly longer. Developers, however, say people will start seeing that progress.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.