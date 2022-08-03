Man found dead in west Gastonia home
The cause of death was not immediately available.
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Gastonia, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive.
Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Calls may be made anonymously.
RELATED: Gaston County coverage
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.