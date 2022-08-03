NC DHHS Flu
Judd Gray, his fantastic book drive and upcoming open heart surgery

Judd Gray
Judd Gray(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back in March we met Judd Gray. He was born with a heart syndrome. This Moore County boy spent his first month of life at @Levine Children’s and if you want to see a stark “before” and “after” from birth to two years later, check the first #MollysKids post about him from months ago (here >> https://tinyurl.com/JuddMKs).

We hadn’t gotten an update since then, but his mom, Brianna, recently wrote from their home in Whispering Pines.” I realized I never sent you pictures from our book drop off that was mentioned in that post,” she said.

We gathered books to help benefit the @Greg Olsen and Heartest Yard Foundation, because they helped us so much during Judd’s beginning scary stages. We ended up donating 365 new books to The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center at Levine. 365! One new book a day for a year.”

Judd Gray and his sister
Judd Gray and his sister(Family Photo)

Putting some pictures from that book drive below.

But this big picture seen in this post, this gorgeous black-and-white, is from a recent photo shoot. Brianna said they just felt compelled to have one with Judd and his sister… and… I mean… doesn’t get much cuter.

As for his medical progress, this 3-year-old had his cath last month and after reviewing his case, his doctors recommended a third open heart surgery, and to have him undergo that surgery before respiratory illness season. It’s scheduled for three weeks from today, on August 23rd. “

We did T-shirt with his #KeepPoundingJudd hashtag and are donating all those proceeds to The HEARTest yard as well,” Brianna said. “We’re asking all of our family, friends, and supporters to wear their shirts on the day of surgery and send pictures our way. Once Judd is recovering, we’ll show him all the folks supporting him.”#MollysKids

