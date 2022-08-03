First responders connect with community during National Night Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night Out.

“It’s a night we want to celebrate our comradery with the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

From police departments to sheriff’s offices and local fire departments, the goal was to bring first responders together with the community.

“This is a night we get to get out and share who the Charlotte Fire Department is with our community,” said Chief Reginald Johnson.

In Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, there was a party and yes, dancing was involved.

“I grew up in the neighborhoods of Charlotte so anytime you get to come out and enjoy the presence of the community, it’s an amazing thing for the police,” said CMPD Deputy Chief Sherie Pearsall.

Marjorie Parker is the president of the Hidden Valley Community Association.

“It’s just that comrade with neighbors with those different entities. We all know the perception, we’re about changing that,” she said.

U.S. Attorney Dena King says the event allows the community to share their thoughts with law enforcement.

“Tonight is our way in law enforcement of showing people in the community that we truly want to be a friend,” said King.

In Historic Camp Greene on Charlotte’s west side, there was face painting, a bounce house and free food.

“It’s about building community,” said Stephanie Stenglein, president of the Historic Camp Greene Neighborhood. “We have amazing partners, community partners out here, neighbors and we just want to bring people together.”

