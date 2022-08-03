Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of failed development ideas, officials will break ground on the site of the old Eastland Mall.

It comes weeks after Tepper Sports pulled out of plans to build Charlotte FC headquarters and a soccer academy.

That setback isn’t stopping the project from moving forward and neighbors living in the Eastland area couldn’t be happier about it.

A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.

The former Eastland Mall site - owned by the city of Charlotte - has been under development since it closed a little over a decade ago. At one point, a movie production studio was planned for the site, but that fell through.

Once plans started to come together for this new development, a local flea market attracting about 200 vendors was forced to shut down after the city terminated its contract.

A popular skatepark was also displaced.

Finally, there is Tepper Sports, which was originally going to build a Charlotte FC soccer field in the location. Those plans fell through last month, but the city and developer Crosland Southeast are moving forward with housing, shops and greenspace.

It’s something many residents say they’re looking forward to.

Bobbi Almond, the 74-year-old president of the nearby Wilora Lake Neighborhood Association who’s lived in that community for decades, said she didn’t think she’d live to see this groundbreaking finally happen.

Almond is currently in South Carolina but planned to travel back to the area just to see the moment happen.

“We need something that’s going to be a driver for jobs and we also need something that’s going to bring people in from other counties,” Almond said. “You know, that’s what we had there, but we need something that other people will come to our side of town and spend money.”

