Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Around the Crown 10k is this weekend, and runners across the Queen City are gearing up for the race.

Brian Mister, the race director, and Lisa Landrum, a coach at Forward Motion, joined the show to discuss the race and what participants should know about the event itself, as well as how to train for it.

The 10K race on Sunday, Sept. 4, winds through the streets of uptown Charlotte and also incorporates the I-277 loop around the city.

Around the Crown has partnered with Forward Motion to help develop training plans that participants can use to prepare and get in shape for the race.

To hear more about how to train and what to expect at the race, listen to our conversation with Mister and Landrum.

The race will be held this September in Uptown Charlotte.

Check out our maps for road closures tied to the Around the Crown.

For a complete list of road closures, visit the City of Charlotte’s website.

The 2022 Around the Crown 10K is happening Sunday, Sept. 4. (Source: WBTV)

