NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K

The race will be held on Sept. 4 in uptown Charlotte.
The 10K race on Sunday, Sept. 4, winds through the streets of uptown Charlotte and also incorporates the I-277 loop around the city.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Around the Crown 10k is this weekend, and runners across the Queen City are gearing up for the race.

Brian Mister, the race director, and Lisa Landrum, a coach at Forward Motion, joined the show to discuss the race and what participants should know about the event itself, as well as how to train for it.

The 10K race on Sunday, Sept. 4, winds through the streets of uptown Charlotte and also incorporates the I-277 loop around the city.

Around the Crown has partnered with Forward Motion to help develop training plans that participants can use to prepare and get in shape for the race.

To hear more about how to train and what to expect at the race, listen to our conversation with Mister and Landrum.

The race will be held this September in Uptown Charlotte.

Check out our maps for road closures tied to the Around the Crown.

For a complete list of road closures, visit the City of Charlotte’s website.

The 2022 Around the Crown 10K is happening Sunday, Sept. 4.
The 2022 Around the Crown 10K is happening Sunday, Sept. 4.(Source: WBTV)
The 2022 Around the Crown 10K is happening Sunday, Sept. 4.
The 2022 Around the Crown 10K is happening Sunday, Sept. 4.(Source: WBTV)

Related: Discovering some of Charlotte’s best places to run for Global Running Day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say