Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home.

Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.

Bokhari said their new location will be at 1720 Galleria Boulevard off Sardis Road near the Matthews border.

He said the space is more than twice the size that vendors originally asked for and is being provided free by the owner.

According to Bokhari, the cost for vendors is $10 per day for stall, and spots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis starting at 7 a.m. on market days.

The market will open Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. and will be open every Saturday and Sunday from then on.

Those with the Central Flea Market sent a statement prior to Bohkari’s announcement. They’ve been fighting to return to their original space at Eastland Mall that they occupied for almost a decade since their lease ran out in February.

Related: Disagreements continue between Central Flea Market vendors, Charlotte city leaders

In their statement, the group pointed to Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulling out of the development project two weeks ago, which they say frees up 20 acres of land that the city could dedicate to the open-air market.

Those with the Central Flea Market have not released a statement following the announcement of their new, permanent home.

Bokhari’s announcement came the night before the groundbreaking at the old Eastland Mall site.

