Brew & Choo returning to NC Transportation Museum on August 13

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: The N.C. Transportation Museum is brewing up fun and good times in preparation for the return of their annual family-friendly craft beer festival. Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy various games and activities while adults 21+ enjoy local and regional craft beers in the festival area setup in the Back Shop. The Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, August 13, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. with most activities happening indoors.

Those who wish to purchase tickets will be able to choose between festival only admission and festival plus train ride options. Passengers on the train will be able to sample a selection of beers brewed specially for the event that will only be available for tasting onboard the train. This year on the train ride, the two specialty beers will be provided by New Sarum Brewery, a local brewery located in downtown Salisbury just a few miles from Spencer, NC. Following the train ride, riders will then be able to keep their Brew & Choo souvenir beer tasting glass to take home with them to remember the evening. Train ride times are 4:00, 5:15, 6:30, and 7:45 p.m., and seating is limited so it’s best to purchase your tickets in advance to ensure you get a spot on this one-of-a-kind train ride.

Family-friendly activities will include a variety of lawn games and balloon twister. A selection of food trucks will be onsite offering up tasty grub that pairs perfectly with craft beer. In attendance will be Roadway Dawgs, The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company, The Chill Shak, and Mottzarellas.

Event-goers will be rocking with special musical guests Gump Fiction The Ultimate 90′s Experience! The band’s mission is to recreate the nostalgia of the days of Tamagotchi pets, TRL, slap bracelets, cloned sheep, and flannel, through spot-on 90′s covers.

Ticket pricing starts at $7 for festival admission only for adults 21+, and free festival admission for visitors under 21. Combination tickets that include the festival and the train ride are $22 for ages 21+ ($20 for those under 21) for table seating, and $19 for adults 21+ ($17 for those under 21) for coach seating. Both coach and table seats are purchased individually. Parties wishing to purchase seats together at the same table are encouraged to purchase under one ticket order to insure being seated together. If a party does not purchase all tickets at a table, there is the possibility of another party purchasing the remaining tickets at the table. Ticket prices do not include taxes or fees. Attendees must show a valid photo ID in order to consume alcohol. No alcohol will be served to anyone who has not presented proper identification.

Brew & Choo is presented by the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, with all proceeds for the event benefiting the museum. For more information about the festival, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/brew-and-choo/or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

